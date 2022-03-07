Tom Brady recalls Wes Welker taking shot of whiskey before frigid 2010 game

Brady recalls Welker taking shot of whiskey before game in 2010 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When the New England Patriots visited the Chicago Bears in December of 2010, they were faced with 30 mph winds, snow and single-digit temperatures. Wes Welker wasn't fazed.

Tom Brady's favorite target at the time, Welker finished with eight catches for 115 yards to help New England to a 36-7 victory. As it turns out, the former Patriots wideout had some help braving the blizzard.

Brady revealed Monday during a Q-and-A for Autograph NFTs that Welker, who went sleeveless, tried to warm himself up with a shot of whiskey before the game.

“I do remember Wes Welker taking a shot of, I think, Jack Daniels before the game too because he was trying to warm up,” Brady said, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Mason. “He’s like, ‘TB, come on get a shot!’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not taking a shot before the game.’ Because Wes was so old school. He was like, ‘I’ve gotta take it!’ And he did. He went out there and was wearing no sleeves. He was so fired up for the game. It was hilarious.”

Rob Gronkowski, a Patriots rookie in 2010, backed Brady's story up.

“He did. He did rip a shot. And it was Jack Daniels,” Gronkowski said. “What a maniac. I love him.”

Welker's performance and the blowout win clinched a playoff berth, so that likely wasn't the only shot taken by a Pats player on Dec. 10. No word on whether Gronk, who turned 21 just a few months earlier, took Welker up on his offer.