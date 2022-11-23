Tom Brady recalls first NFL passes on 22nd anniversary

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Tom Brady threw his first completion 22 years ago on Nov. 23, 2000.

He wasn’t exactly The GOAT then and he’s willing to admit it.

Brady took to social media on Wednesday and recalled the nightmare of those first incompletions before he finally connected with Rod Rutledge for 6 whole yards in a 34-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories