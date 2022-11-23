Tom Brady recalls first NFL passes on 22nd anniversary

Tom Brady threw his first completion 22 years ago on Nov. 23, 2000.

He wasn’t exactly The GOAT then and he’s willing to admit it.

Brady took to social media on Wednesday and recalled the nightmare of those first incompletions before he finally connected with Rod Rutledge for 6 whole yards in a 34-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

1st pass, incomplete screen. 2nd, maybe the worst pass of my career, should’ve been 6 the other way. 3rd, ineligible downfield. (@damienwoody got held 😉) 4th, FINALLY my guy Rod Rutledge for 6 yards. It was almost over before it started for your guy 😂😂 https://t.co/pkSeCmLtxz — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) November 23, 2022

