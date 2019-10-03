Is Tom Brady really tradable right now? Mike Florio thinks so

At least one expert believes Tom Brady is tradable.

No, not in fantasy football. In real life.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk joined 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak and Bertrand" on Thursday to discuss which players in the NFL are untouchable for trades, and Brady was not one of them. In fact, the only player Florio mentioned as "untradeable" is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"I think everybody in the league except Patrick Mahomes is tradable," said Florio. "Because look at it this way, if somebody were to offer Bill Belichick three first-round picks right now for Tom Brady, he'd take it. Right? If you offer the Chiefs three first-round picks right now for Patrick Mahomes, they'd say 'you're crazy'.

"My point is, there's a package that can be put together -- a Hershel Walker-type of a package -- that would be so overwhelming that any player in the league could, in theory, be traded except Patrick Mahomes. And I don't think there's any package you could put together that would get the Chiefs to give up Patrick Mahomes."

Florio raises a fair point, as Bill Belichick hasn't been one to shy away from trading franchise greats to benefit the organization in the long-term. Three first-round picks for a 42-year-old quarterback undoubtedly would be enticing. But in the midst of an undefeated season with a chance at Super Bowl No. 7, it's hard to imagine Belichick seriously considering any kind of deal.

As for Mahomes, the 24-year-old looks well on his way to earning his second straight NFL MVP award and there's no doubt any deal proposed to the Chiefs for the third-year QB would go in one ear and out the other. He's as untouchable as it gets.

Realistically, Patriots fans have nothing to worry about as Brady likely isn't going anywhere any time soon. But given Belichick's history, as well as the nature of Brady's contract, you can never say never.

