Tom Brady ready to go after knee surgery, but Bruce Arians will be cautious in minicamp

Chris Cwik
·2 min read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is moving well following knee surgery. Brady showed off his progress Tuesday, posting a video in which he's already performing drills. But if Brady is hoping that carries over to Bucs' minicamp, he might be disappointed. 

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said he would be cautious with Brady once camp opens Monday, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine.

"I don't know how much I'll let him do ... with guys chasing him around," Arians said. "We'll see. We'll see what the doctors say. He may be doing a lot of coaching."

Arians gave himself plenty of outs with that answer. If the team's doctors approve Brady, he'll likely get out there and participate in drills. If not, well, you could do worse than using Brady as an extra coach.

Tom Brady already throwing at private workouts

There's no doubt Brady is ready to go. He organized private workouts with teammates Friday, and reportedly looked good, according to Arians. 

Brady posted video of himself going through drop backs and throwing. It's unclear whether that video is from Brady's workouts with his teammates.

Brady played through last season while dealing with a knee injury. It didn't seem to hamper the Bucs much, as the team still won the Super Bowl. 

Given Brady's age — he'll be 44 in August — any injury is a concern at this point. To see Brady ahead of schedule should come as a welcome surprise to Bucs fans. It's hard to imagine Brady being significantly better in 2021. But the possibility is on the table for the future Hall of Famer.

Oddsmakers at BetMGM believe it's possible Brady will be a force in 2021. He's listed at +1600 to win the MVP award, putting him sixth among all players. Patrick Mahomes is listed at +500, making him the favorite to take home the award.

