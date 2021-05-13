Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady enjoys knowing his team’s schedule as much as the average fan, if not more.

After poking fun at “America’s Team” after his team’s Week One foe was announced on Wednesday, Brady had this to say regarding his Week Four return to Foxboro.

“It’s like when your high school friends meet your college friends,” Brady said on Twitter.

He’s right, if you spent 20 years in high school, not four. Brady is more identified with the Patriots than any NFL player has ever been identified with any NFL team. He won six Super Bowls in New England. His return to Gillette Stadium for what undoubtedly will be his final game there will be one of the biggest regular-season games in league history.

The biggest question (apart from the outcome of the game) relates to the receptive he’ll get. Most will welcome him home, the prodigal son who left only because no human being could take more than 20 years of Bill Belichick. Some may surely let him hear it under the broad cloak of anonymity that comes from being in a crowd.

Tom Brady readies for Week Four homecoming originally appeared on Pro Football Talk