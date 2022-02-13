Tom Brady reacts to Super Bowl 56 calendar reminder with funny tweet

Brady reacts to Super Bowl calendar reminder with funny tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady isn't used to watching the Super Bowl from his couch.

The legendary quarterback appeared in 10 Super Bowls during his 22 NFL seasons and won seven of them. This year, he'll watch from home as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off in Super Bowl LVI.

Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, but there's no doubt he'd prefer to be taking the field on Sunday. He made that clear with a funny screenshot of his Super Bowl calendar reminder.

"Sh*t," Brady tweeted along with the photo.

It's a harsh reminder for the 44-year-old, but we'd bet he already has another alert set for next year's festivities. After all, he apparently isn't ruling out a return in 2022.

Super Bowl LVI between the Bengals and Rams kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.