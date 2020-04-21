Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski trade: Run it back!

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are set to be reunited at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the former excited to "run it back" with his former New England Patriots team-mate.

Just hours after Gronkowski hinted he may come out of NFL retirement, it emerged the 30-year-old was indeed planning to return and was the subject of a trade between the Patriots and the Bucs.

According to reports, that deal was swiftly finalised on Tuesday and Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed his client was heading to the Bucs "pending a physical".

ESPN's Adam Schefter then said Gronkowski had passed his physical, paving the way for him to be reunited with Patriots great Brady in Tampa Bay.

The Patriots are reportedly sending Gronkowski and a seventh-round draft pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth-round selection.

The NFL's official Instagram uploaded a video of Brady and Gronkowski smiling in 2019 after the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game to reach Super Bowl LIII.

The clip, which was accompanied by P. Diddy's 'Bad Boy for Life' included the caption "these two", with Brady writing in the comments: "Run it back".

Gronkowski had initially retired in March 2019, shortly after Super Bowl LIII, when he won his third ring, and Brady his sixth.

Last year the tight end was named to the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, along with Brady, and is widely regarded as one of the best to ever play the position.

However, a series of injuries meant he missed 29 regular season games out of a possible 144 during his first nine years in the NFL, all of which he spent in New England with Brady.

Gronkowski later said it was the mental toll, rather than the physical struggles, which had led him to call it a day.

Now, having recently won the WWE 24/7 Championship belt at WrestleMania 36 – which aired earlier this month – Gronkowski is returning to the NFL to play alongside Brady once more.