Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski being named to 'NFL 100 All-Time Team'

The NFL is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season, and one of the ways its honoring the sport's greatest players is by revealing the "NFL 100 All-Time Team."

The latest position revealed on this team was tight end, and recently retired New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski was among the players named.

Gronkowski arguably is the greatest tight end in league history. He tallied 521 receptions, 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in nine seasons with the Patriots, and he also consistently gave clutch performances in the playoffs.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had nothing but admiration for Gronkowski when asked during his Monday morning appearance on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" about the legendary tight end making the all-time team.

"Gronk is another guy who's so deserving of everything that he's gotten," Brady said. "What a prestigious thing, 100 years of the NFL, so many great players -- for peers, coaches, media to think of you in that light. He earned it. He had a tough road and overcame a lot of things, a lot of adversity in his career, injuries.

"I think showing his mental and physical toughness, his approach to the game, his leadership. What he did on a play by play basis -- he's as deserving as anyone to be named to that team. It was amazing for him, and he deserves it. I'm proud of him. Another one of the great players I've had a chance to play with."

Brady and Gronkowski rank among the best quarterback/pass-catcher duos in league history, and these two future Hall of Famers helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles during their time together. It was, in many ways, a fitting end to Gronkowski's career that he played a crucial role on the biggest scoring drive of Super Bowl LIII -- his final pro game.

