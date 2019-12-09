Tom Brady reacts to referees' controversial hiccups in Patriots-Chiefs

Tom Brady was visibly frustrated with Jerome Boger's officiating crew Sunday.

But the New England Patriots quarterback either got over that frustration or did a great job hiding it Monday morning.

Brady was asked on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" about two controversial calls that cost New England in its 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs: A Travis Kelce fumble that was blown dead and N'Keal Harry being incorrectly ruled out of bounds before scoring a would-be touchdown.

"I think when you play sports long enough, sometimes you're the recipient of things that go your way and then you're on the other side of it, too," Brady said.

"For me, I don't think too much about them. I wish they would go our way and unfortunately they didn't. That doesn't take away from, when you watch the game, all the different things we had in our control that I wish we could have done a little bit better."

Despite those two botched calls, the Patriots had the ball in the red zone late in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie the score and came up short when Bashaud Breeland broke up Brady's pass to Edelman on fourth down.

As such, Brady would only point the finger at himself.

"I don't ever make any excuses and I'd certainly never blame the referees," Brady said. "I just look at what we've got to do and how we have to get back to work this week and find a way to go to Cincinnati and get a win."

Some of Brady's teammates were less diplomatic than the 42-year-old quarterback regarding the officiating. But it seems like the Patriots are already on to Cincinnati after a second consecutive loss dropped them to 10-3.

