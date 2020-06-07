Donald "Reche" Caldwell's death rocked the football world on Sunday, and Tom Brady was one of many current and former players to share their reactions to the horrific news.

Caldwell, who caught passes from Brady on the New England Patriots in 2006, was shot and killed Saturday outside his home in Tampa, Fla.

Brady took to Instagram to pay tribute to his former wide receiver with a pair of photos, which you can see below:

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

The Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick also posted the following statements on Caldwell's death:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of former Patriot Reche Caldwell.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/mxBtkTXTKD



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2020

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell. pic.twitter.com/p0qJrO9kTF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2020

Caldwell was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He spent four years in San Diego before joining the Patriots in 2006 and catching 61 passes for 760 yards and four touchdowns. The final season of his six-year NFL career was spent with the Washington Redskins in 2007.

Caldwell was 41 years old.

Tom Brady reacts to Reche Caldwell's death with heartfelt tribute originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston