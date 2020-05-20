The general public finally got its first glimpse of Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet Tuesday.

But Brady's private workout with Bucs teammates at a Tampa-area high school wasn't a ground-breaking event for the former New England Patriots quarterback.

After photos emerged of Brady having a throwing session with seven Bucs skill players and his new center, Ryan Jensen, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported that Brady and Co. had already held several workouts prior to Tuesday.

From @NFLTotalAccess: Today wasn't the first Tom Brady workout with his #Buccaneers' teammates. It was just the first that's been documented. pic.twitter.com/fWl6uLCf31 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 19, 2020

The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud also reported Tuesday that tight end Cameron Brate confirmed back on May 7 he had been working out with Brady.

So, while the 42-year-old quarterback steered clear of May practices during his final seasons in New England, he's taking a much more hands-on approach in Tampa Bay (despite the coronavirus pandemic limiting his workouts to 10 or fewer attendees) to get up to speed with his new teammates.

So, what does Brady think of all the hullabaloo surrounding his practice session? Here's how the QB reacted Tuesday night on his Instagram story:

Translation: Tuesday's workout was part of Brady's "new normal" as he prepares for his first season outside New England.

Tom Brady reacts to private workout with Bucs teammates becoming public originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston