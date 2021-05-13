Tom Brady reacts to Patriots vs. Buccaneers game with fitting analogy

Tom Brady reacts to Patriots vs. Bucs game with fitting analogy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The most anticipated regular season game on the 2021 NFL schedule is Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returning to Gillette Stadium to play against his former New England Patriots teammates.

The game is set for Week 4 on NBC's "Sunday Night Football", and tickets for the event already are hitting crazy prices.

Brady reacted Thursday morning on Twitter to the upcoming matchup using a clever analogy:

It’s like when your high school friends meet your college friends 😬 https://t.co/RF5zVB9rI1 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 13, 2021

Well played, Tom.

Brady's father, Tom Brady Sr., also is very much looking forward to the Patriots-Bucs showdown in October.

"I started salivating when I saw that we’re playing the Patriots in the fourth game of the season, and we’re coming up here to make our record 4-0," Brady Sr. said Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub show "Zolak & Bertrand". " ... We expect to beat the Patriots rather handily, frankly."

The hype surrounding this game is already pretty high, and it's only going to grow larger as Brady's return to New England nears.