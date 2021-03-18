Tom Brady reacts to Patriots star Patrick Chung's retirement with heartfelt message

Tom Brady reacts to Patrick Chung's retirement with heartfelt message originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung announced his retirement Thursday morning in an Instagram post, and many of his teammates quickly followed with messages of congratulations and well-wishes.

One of Chung's former Patriots teammates, Tom Brady, also weighed in.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram story:

Chung played with Brady from when he was drafted by the Patriots in 2009 through the 2012 season. When the veteran safety returned to the Patriots in 2014 after spending one season with the Philadelphia Eagles, he played six more seasons in New England before hanging up his cleats.

Between his two stints in New England, Chung won three Super Bowl titles alongside Brady.

The Patriots will definitely miss Chung's impact on and off the field, but they still have good depth and a lot of talent in the secondary heading into the 2021 campaign.