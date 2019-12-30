Tom Brady reacts to Patriots fans chanting his name, praises 'winning culture'

New England Patriots fans very much support their quarterback, even if he's not producing the results they're used to seeing.

The Gillette Stadium crowd proved that Sunday, breaking out in a pro-Tom Brady chant late in the fourth quarter as the quarterback attempted to lead the Patriots on a game-winning drive against the Miami Dolphins.

New England's defense didn't hold its end of the bargain in a disappointing 27-24 loss, but Brady still appreciated Patriots fans showing him love.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

"That was pretty sweet. I wish I would have come through," Brady said Monday morning on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show." "We've had great support for so long. We've got a great crowd, great home field advantage, and we're going to need it Saturday night."

It's worth wondering if Saturday's Wild Card Round matchup with the Tennessee Titans will be Brady's last home game at Gillette Stadium, considering he can become a free agent after the 2019 season and will turn 43 next August.

That decision is still months away, though, and Brady took the opportunity Monday express his gratitude toward the only NFL fanbase he's known.

Perry: This DeVante Parker catch was turning point in Patriots-Dolphins game

"Every year that goes by, I feel like how privileged I am to still be doing what I love to do," Brady said. "Playing in front of the best fans in the country is just a great feeling for me."

The veteran quarterback even offered platitudes to the Patriots' decision-makers, including team owner Robert Kraft, president Jonathan Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick.

Story continues

"I love being a part of the team," Brady said. " ... It's been about winning. We have a great winning culture. From Mr. Kraft, his contributions, and everything he does; Jonathan, the role he plays. Coach Belichick, how he shows up with his consistency.

"Coaches, all the way down to the captains and players ... it's a great winning organization."

New England's winning culture will be put to the test Saturday in its first Wild Card weekend game since 2009. If the Patriots don't have another Super Bowl run in them, though, at least Brady is appreciative of what they've accomplished to date.

Tom Brady reacts to Patriots fans chanting his name, praises 'winning culture' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston