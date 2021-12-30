Tom Brady reacts to John Madden's death: 'An amazing football legend'

Brady reacts to John Madden's death: 'An amazing football legend' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

John Madden's football legacy is unmatched. That much was made clear when the NFL world exploded with tributes immediately following the news of his death on Tuesday.

Tom Brady was one of many NFL stars to honor Madden with a heartfelt post on social media. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback spoke more in depth Thursday about his relationship with the football icon and the respect he had for him.

"I obviously got to know him for a long period of time just being in the sport," Brady said. "A lot of production meetings with him and shot commercials together. I just had a lot of respect for him and what he meant to the game as a head coach and as an analyst.

"Just kind of an amazing football legend. He meant a lot to the game. I think he entertained a lot of people. He brought a lot of joy to people's lives. He was a great man, lived a great life."

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick also paid tribute to Madden with touching statements on what he meant to the game of football.

Madden was a legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach with the Oakland Raiders and followed that up with an outstanding career in broadcasting. The Hall of Famer's name will forever be synonymous with football due to the Madden NFL video game franchise.

Madden passed away at the age of 85.