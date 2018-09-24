Tom Brady reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo's injury: 'I feel terrible for him'

Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo spent three and a half seasons together in New England. The two quarterbacks are close, as Garoppolo revealed last week.

So when Garoppolo went down Sunday in Kansas City with what is feared to be a season-ending ACL injury, Brady felt his former backup's pain.

"I saw it yesterday on the way to the game," Brady told WEEI's Kirk and Callahan on Monday morning. "I feel terrible for him. It's a tough injury. I feel bad for Jimmy. It's football, things happen like that. I've been through an ACL [injury], and it just sucks."

Brady suffered his torn ACL is in the 2008 season opener against ... wait for it ... the Chiefs in Kansas City. The five-time Super Bowl champion missed the rest of the 2008 season, but he made a full recovery by the start of the 2009 season and started all 16 games.

Garoppolo will undergo an MRI on Monday, and it's expected to confirm that he tore his left ACL. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear after Sunday's game that he is confident in C.J. Beathard's ability to assume the starting quarterback role.

