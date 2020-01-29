On Tuesday, longtime New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia decided to call it a career.

Several Patriots players bid farewell to the soon-to-be 72-year-old via Instagram, including quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady left a comment on the Patriots' Instagram announcement, commending Scarnecchia's for his unmatched dependability:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Couldn't have been a greater man or coach! What a privilege to play and work with Dante for two decades. The definition of the Patriot Way - consistent and dependable EVERY DAY!!

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Five of the Patriots' six Super Bowl titles came with Scarnecchia coordinating the blocking schemes that protected Brady.

As for who will take on the difficult task of replacing Scar, assistants Cole Popovich and Carmen Bricillo appear to be the leading candidates.

Does Scarnecchia's retirement have an impact on Brady's future? @tomecurran & @PhilAPerry don't believe so pic.twitter.com/Blhae7twcN — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) January 29, 2020

Tom Brady reacts to Dante Scarnecchia's retirement with heartfelt message originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston