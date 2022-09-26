Tom Brady reacts to Bucs' loss to Packers in Week 3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady addresses the media after a Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady addresses the media after a Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell made sure Sunday's game against the Bucs didn't go into overtime.
The Packers were missing wide receivers at practice all week because of injuries and they placed Sammy Watkins on injured reserve Saturday, but it looks like another veteran wideout will be in the lineup against the Buccaneers. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Randall Cobb is expected to play on Sunday. Cobb missed all three [more]
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggled on offense in a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
The Panthers' long, winless nightmare has finally come to an end.
Why didn't Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie run out of bounds near the end of the loss to the Dolphins? McKenzie explained his process after the game.
Aaron Rodgers came out the winner against Tom Brady in the latest showdown featuring the GOATs, but it was anything but a gunslinger shootout.
U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, a Democratic member of the special panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, on Sunday said he likely would support approving criminal referrals against those involved in the violence, but that it would take a unanimous decision by its nine members. The committee has focused much of its year-long investigation on the actions of then-President Donald Trump and his associates in the aftermath of the November 2020 presidential election culminating with the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. Trump has falsely claimed without evidence that widespread voter fraud tainted the election result and that he should have been declared winner.
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers edged Tom Brady and the Buccaneers
For much of Sunday, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went ballistic in the coaches' box at the end of the Dolphins game. Isaiah McKenzie was the reason why.
Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell expressed some remorse after delivering the hit that caused Mac Jones' ankle injury Sunday.
This is gonna sting.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw three interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and what transpired after the last of them could lead to him missing time in the future. Jones could be seen hopping to the sideline to avoid putting any weight on his left leg after it twisted awkwardly when he was hit [more]
Patrick Mahomes expressed frustration at the end of the first half.
Mac Jones gets a big injury update
Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, known for his "Butt Fumble" vs. the Patriots, had a funny response to the Dolphins' "Butt Punt" on Sunday.
New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk set an NFL record with his 35-yard field goal in the second quarter of Sunday's Week 3 matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
The Jets have fallen behind the Bengals in the first half of Sunday’s game and it’s led to some bad feelings on the sideline. CBS cameras showed defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton having an angry exchange on the sideline after the Bengals went up 14-6 on a 56-yard touchdown catch [more]
The Chiefs were the most popular choice in Yahoo Sports survivor pools with about 35% of entries.
The Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, cementing their place as one of the best teams within the AFC.