Tom Brady reacts to being listed as 22 years old in game day program

Tom Brady is currently the oldest quarterback in the NFL at age 42. But apparently, not everybody knows that.

The New England Patriots quarterback posted a picture of a game day program on his Instagram story recently. And that roster had him listed at just 22 years old, as you can see via this tweet from ESPN.

That's quite a mistake to make, especially considering that Brady is one of the league's longest-tenured players. The mistake certainly must have elicited some laughs from those who noticed it. And evidently, Brady found it funny as well.

Of course, Brady was obviously happy with the results. After all, he has spent the last 10 years hearing about how old he is getting and how close to retirement he is. It must be nice to get a change of pace and be mistaken for being on the younger side.

While Brady isn't 22 anymore, he is still as spry and active as a young quarterback and evidently, he still plans on playing until he's 45. He is only under contract with the Patriots for one more year, despite the extension he inked with the team, but he has made it clear that he wants to continue playing in the NFL for the foreseeable future.

We'll soon see if that ends up being possible and how Brady fares during the 2019 NFL season.

