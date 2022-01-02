Tom Brady reacts to Antonio Brown's bizarre exit from Buccaneers

Tom Brady reacts to AB's abrupt Bucs exit, calls for 'compassion' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady lost one of his top wide receivers Sunday in very strange fashion.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on offense in the third quarter of their matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Antonio Brown abruptly took off his shoulder pads and undershirt and jogged to the locker room.

Brown apparently had a disagreement with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians on the sideline, and Arians announced after the game that Brown is no longer with the team.

Just talked to Bruce Arians who said he was trying to get AB to go into game & AB refused. Tried again Brown refused & Arians told him to get out. On if he saw AB take his jersey off.



â€œYeah, I did. Never seen anything like it in all my years.â€ @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 2, 2022

Brady, who is close with Brown and briefly was the wide receiver's teammate on the New England Patriots in 2019, was asked about Brown's sudden departure after the game.

"Yeah. That's obviously a difficult situation, and I think we all want him to just get -- I think everybody should find, hopefully do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it," Brady told reporters.

Brady has stood by Brown in the past and advocated for both the Patriots and Bucs to bring him on despite his numerous off-field issues. The 44-year-old reiterated his support for Brown on Sunday.

"We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best," Brady said. "Unfortunately he won't be with our team, but we have a lot of friendships that will last.

"Again, I think the most important thing about football (is) the relationship with your friends and your teammates. They go beyond the field, and I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening."

Brown has burned plenty of bridges on and off the field over the last few years, and it's unclear if he'll get another NFL chance after his latest incident with the Bucs. He still has Brady in his corner, though, and hopefully the veteran QB can help Brown get the help he needs.