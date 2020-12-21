Here’s Tom Brady’s reaction to the Patriots missing 2020 playoffs

While Tom Brady was working up a miraculous comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, the New England Patriots were en route to missing the playoffs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers improved to 9-5 after the 31-27 win over Atlanta and the Patriots’ 22-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins solidified the fact they will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008. The 2008 season was the only season over the past two decades the Patriots missed the cut — so, it’s pretty clear his presence leads to an appearance at minimum.

In his final question after the game, Brady was asked about the Patriots missing the playoffs. He didn’t bite.

“As far as the Patriots, they have their own thing going,” Brady said. “I’ve really been focused on how my play needs to be at quarterback, the execution I need, and they’re not really an opponent of mine. Obviously I have a lot of friends there, a lot of great relationships, but they’ve been focused on what they need to do and I’ve been trying to focus on what my job is.”

Cam Newton had another tough day and the future for New England is looking extremely unclear.