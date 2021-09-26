Tom Brady reaches historic passing milestone in Buccaneers-Rams game

Tom Brady reaches historic passing milestone in Bucs-Rams game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reached another historic passing milestone Sunday, and as a result he's closing in on another famous NFL record.

Brady went over 80,000 career passing yards during the second quarter of the Bucs' Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Brady is the second quarterback ever to reach the 80,000 passing yards mark. The other is New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees, whose 80,358 passing yards is the most all-time.

Depending on how many yards Brady finishes with Sunday, he should need less than 300 more to break the record next week against his former team, the New England Patriots.

Brady's much-anticipated return to Gillette Stadium will be the talk of the football world throughout the buildup to Week 4. It looks like the 44-year-old quarterback is poised to make history that night, too.