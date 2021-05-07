Tom Brady reached out to Kyle Trask, inviting the rookie to throw with him

Tom Brady will remain the Bucs’ starting quarterback as long as he wants to remain the Bucs’ starting quarterback. The team has made it clear it was not placing an expiration date on Brady when it drafted Kyle Trask in the second round last weekend.

Brady already has welcomed the rookie to town

“Yeah, he actually did,” Trask said on NFL Network, via pewterreport.com. “He reached out to me a couple days after the draft and you know, he was just making sure, or checking in on when I get into town so we can get together and maybe do some throwing and things like that. It meant a lot to me.”

Trask will begin his career learning from Brady, Blaine Gabbert and perhaps Ryan Griffin.

“Yeah, I mean first and foremost, I just want to do anything I can to help the team and obviously the goal is going to be to win another Super Bowl,’’ Trask said. “And that’s going to be my main focus and whatever I can do at the end of the day to kind of lead the team in the right direction, I’ll be willing to do that.”

