Tom Brady rates Tony Romo's impression of him, other legendary QBs

Tom Brady has great response to Tony Romo's impression of him originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tony Romo showed off some impressions of NFL quarterbacks during his Tuesday appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", and Tom Brady took notice.

Romo perfectly imitated the dropbacks of Brady, Peyton Manning, and Brett Favre. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback responded on Twitter with his thoughts.

Check out Romo's impressions and Brady's reaction below:

Not bad @tonyromo...getting some strong spiderman vibes from that @BrettFavre impression https://t.co/qm9y9vTg6N — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 9, 2020

The Brady one was solid, but Manning and Favre were spot-on. We'd love to see the other impressions Romo acted out during his night out with Kimmel.

Brady is in the midst of a 7-5 season with the Buccaneers, who come out of their bye week with a matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.