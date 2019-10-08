Tom Brady randomly references wife Gisele's famous dig at Wes Welker

Wes Welker was busy coaching the San Francisco 49ers' wide receivers Monday night.

But if he had been listening to Westwood One's radio broadcast, he would have been in for a little surprise.

During his weekly interview with Jim Gray on Monday night before Niners-Cleveland Browns, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady randomly re-opened an old wound from Super Bowl XLVI, referencing the time his wife, Gisele Bundchen, took an indirect shot at Welker after his crucial drop late in New England's eventual 21-17 loss to the New York Giants.

Here's the context: Gray asked Brady, who passed Brett Favre into third place on the NFL's all-time passing yards list Sunday, what it means for him to reach so many individual milestones.

Unsurprisingly, Brady stressed those milestones wouldn't be possible without his teammates.

"Because I've been fortunate to play in the same place for 20 years with great teammates, I've been able to pile up a lot of individual statistics," Brady told Gray, "But the reality for me is, all those I share with all the guys I played with."

He then added this:

"You know, my wife said, 'He cannot throw the ball and catch it'? That's the truth. There's a lot of guys who have been on the other end of catching all those passes."

That's an interesting spot for Brady to bring up Gisele's comments, which suggested the opposite: that her husband's teammates were holding him back.

"My husband cannot f------ throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time. I can't believe they dropped the ball so many times," Gisele said after Super Bowl XLVI in response to some heckling Giants fans.

Brady's remark wasn't lost on Gray, who asked the QB how Welker would feel about Brady re-hashing his wife's jab.

"Wes is one of my best friends. He always will be," Brady replied. "Wes knows how I feel about him. What an amazing player he was."

It's been over seven years since Welker's drop, so Brady clearly feels enough time has passed to make light of his wife's stinging comments.

