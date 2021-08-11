Like Tom Brady, Raiders QB Derek Carr wants to play to 45

Derek Carr, like Tom Brady, wants to play to 45 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr wants to emulate a certain former New England Patriots star in terms of his longevity.

The 30-year-old Carr, who's set to begin his eighth NFL season, told reporters Wednesday that he feels he can play another 15 years -- which would take him to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's oft-stated goal of playing until he's 45.

"Nothing's hurting. It's the middle of camp, and I feel great," Carr said, via ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "I feel strong, I feel fast, I feel explosive. And I think it's just the way we train now."

Carr has proven fairly durable during his first seven years in the league, making 110 of a possible 112 starts for the Raiders. But he missed the team's playoff game after the 2016 season due to a multitude of injuries, giving him zero postseason experience in his career to date.

For comparisons sake, Brady had already won 14 playoff games and three Super Bowl titles through his first seven seasons as a starter in New England.

"I feel like I'm 20," Carr said. "I honestly believe this -- that our generation, the way we can take care of our bodies with football, I think 30 is the new 20. ... That comes from science, and that comes with more understanding."