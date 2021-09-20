If Tom Brady plays long enough, he’ll end up with pretty much every record in the books. He’s within two games of another one.

According to the league, Brady’s five touchdown passes on Sunday gave him 35 career games with four or more. That ties him for second all time with Peyton Manning. Drew Brees has the record, with 37.

Brady could get there soon. He now has four straight regular-season games with four or more touchdown passes. That ties Dan Marino for the second-longest streak in NFL history. Peyton Manning, who did it five times in 2004, has the record.

Brady is also only the fifth quarterback in NFL history with at least four touchdown passes in each of his team’s first two games.

And he’s 44. And, yeah, he’ll probably play until he’s 50.

Tom Brady racks up 35th career game with four or more TD passes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk