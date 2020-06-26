Tom Brady quotes FDR while defending workout despite NFLPA's concerns

Despite a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida, workouts led by new Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady have continued through objections from the NFL Players Association.

The 6-time Super Bowl champion remains undeterred by critics questioning his offseason decisions, as he gets to know his new teammates through these workouts instead.

Brady posted a recent Instagram story with the famous Franklin D. Roosevelt quote, "Only thing we have to fear, is fear itself."

Another quote on Instagram from Tom Brady, again practicing with Bucs teammates in Tampa today after NFLPA medical director recommended players not to practice in groups: pic.twitter.com/2wqVT7hN8c — Greg Auman (@gregauman) June 25, 2020

However, his decision to spend this unique offseason on the practice fields of a local prep school in Tampa has recently come under fire. NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer recently released a statement recommending that NFL players stop practicing together after news broke of positive COVID-19 tests throughout several organizations (including the Buccaneers).

"We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences," Mayer wrote.

The league's medical staff appears to be in lockstep with that of the players association.

"The NFLPA and the NFL are in the same exact place," according to Dr. Alan Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, "which is we want whatever makes the safest possible environment for all of our constituents, whether they be players, coaches, trainers, medical staff or anyone in that team environment." Team facilities remain closed to players until further notice.

Brady's decision to continue these workouts has drawn criticism from various angles, including the media. ProFootballTalk.com's Mike Florio weighed in recently on PFT Live.

"I think that you are basically giving your union the middle finger," Florio said. "You are undermining your union. You are working against the group that is in place to advance your interests. You are hurting their credibility by flaunting it. That's what bothers me the most about it."

According to NFL executive vice president/general counsel Jeff Pash, the league intends on opening training camps across the country on-time in late July.

