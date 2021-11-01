Sunday’s loss to the Saints carried a thin silver lining for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

By throwing four touchdown passes in the 36-27 loss, he became the NFL’s all-time leader in games with four touchdown passes (38), and with three touchdown passes (98).

Brady’s performance broke the record held by former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who had 37 and 97, respectively. Brady tied Brees in Week Seven’s win over the Bears.

In eight games this season, Brady has thrown at least four touchdown passes in five of them. He has only one game with none, the Week Four showdown against the Patriots.

Brady surely doesn’t care about any of that. He’s now 0-3 against the Saints in the regular season as a member of the Buccaneers, 1-3 including the playoffs. He’s 20-4 against everyone else.

That gives the Saints an edge in the Week 15 rematch, and in the potential third round in January. Last year, the Saints were controlling the game until the Tampa Bay defense turned it around.

Tom Brady quietly broke the all-time record for four-, three-TD games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk