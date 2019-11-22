FOXBORO -- Tom Brady popped up on the Patriots injury report on Friday with a right elbow injury, which limited his participation in practice.

However, all indications are that Brady will be fine and be good to go on Sunday when the Patriots host the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET.

While there is optimism about Brady's availability, the plight of his wide receivers is much less certain. Mohamed Sanu continues to deal with his high ankle sprain while Phillip Dorsett was set to take his concussion test on Friday.

Tom Brady questionable on injury report, but will be good to go for Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston