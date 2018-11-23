Tom Brady questionable for game vs. Jets, but reportedly will play

The New England Patriots released their Friday injury report and Tom Brady is one of five players on the team listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Brady is dealing with multiple issues.

Knee, illness mean Brady didn’t practice

Brady was not spotted on the practice field earlier Friday, during the small window when media are allowed to be present. The team’s report said he did not practice.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did not practice on Friday, but he reportedly will play on Sunday. (AP)

He is listed with a knee injury suffered in New England’s previous game, against the Tennessee Titans, which limited him in practice on Wednesday. The Patriots did not practice on Thursday because of the holiday.

But on Friday the team said he was dealing with an illness as well. Brady did not hold his weekly news conference as previously scheduled.

Three years ago, Brady missed a Friday practice, also due to illness, and played two days later.

Report: Brady will play

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi has reported that despite his Friday status, Brady will play on Sunday.

The last time Brady didn’t start a game for the Patriots was during his 2016 suspension; the last time he didn’t play because of illness or injury was Week 2 of the 2008 season, after suffering a torn ACL the week before.

Brady’s backup is Brian Hoyer.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Cowboys’ Cooper pokes fun at struggling NBA player during TD celebration

• Coaches point out why they see Michigan defeating Meyer, Ohio State

• Brawl breaks out at Egg Bowl in Mississippi State’s win

• Raiders’ QB wants to ‘mess up the draft’

