Tom Brady on QB Aaron Rodgers: 'I love watching him play'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady talks about Green Bay Packers quarterback just ahead of their Week 3 matchup.
Rediscover Door County, with its 300 miles of shoreline, bluffs, shops and eateries, through the eyes of Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon.
PITTSBURGH (AP) The Pittsburgh Steelers knew what was coming. Cleveland running back Nick Chubb went wherever he wanted during long stretches of a 29-17 victory over the Steelers on Thursday night, nevermore so than early in the fourth quarter when the Browns put together an 11-play 80-yard drive that ended with Chubb's 1-yard fourth-down dive that gave Cleveland a two-score lead. Ten of those plays came on the ground, eight of them handoffs to Chubb, who finished with 113 of the 171 yards rushing the Browns piled up on the ground against a defense that offered little pushback without injured All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt.
Here's how to watch the matchups on NFL+, the league's new streaming service.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers.
Jets defensive end Carl Lawson was set to face the Bengals last season, but a torn Achilles in the summer meant that he didn’t have an opportunity to face his former team or anyone else. Lawson is now healthy and that means he’ll finally get his chance to play against the team that made him [more]
Jermaine Kearse led a contingent of Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks in visiting Joint Base Lewis-McChord this week.
When betting options aren’t enticing early in the week, wait for kickoff to see if investment opportunities open up.
Pittsburgh won both games against Cleveland last season.
Former Patriots star Vince Wilfork recently paid a visit to old friend Bill Belichick -- who wasn't quite prepared to see how much weight Wilfork had lost since his playing days.
A meaningless touchdown? Nah. Even Al Michaels knew what this meant.
Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper are among the biggest winners after the Browns win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
CLEVELAND (AP) Mitch Trubisky promised he'd be more aggressive and was, testing Cleveland's secondary with some long throws and moving Pittsburgh's offense effectively in the first half. Trubisky showed some signs of breaking out of an early season funk before bogging down after halftime as the Steelers lost 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. For 30 minutes, Trubisky looked good.
See who experts around the league are taking in a Week 3 matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 3. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
‘Not just good looking, I can throw it baby’
The nicest thing Jalen Hurts could say about his time with Carson Wentz doesn't speak well about Wentz.
The Packers signed veteran wideout Travis Fulgham to their practice squad on Thursday and their need for healthy bodies at the position was likely behind the more. Four of the receivers were out of practice on Thursday. The group included Allen Lazard, who went from limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday to sitting out [more]
The Pittsburgh offense isn’t producing enough points. But that isn’t enough to produce a quarterback change. Yet. After Thursday night’s 29-17 loss to the Browns, coach Mike Tomlin was unequivocal in his ongoing support of current starter Mitch Trubisky. When asked about the possibility of shifting from Trubisky to rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett, Tomlin said, [more]
Ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens matchup, Lamar Jackson shared a funny memory of his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick.
Steve 'Mongo' McMichael recently received visits from his teammates of the 1985 Chicago Bears and Ric Flair.