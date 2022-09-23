Tom Brady on QB Aaron Rodgers: 'I love watching him play'

The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) The Pittsburgh Steelers knew what was coming. Cleveland running back Nick Chubb went wherever he wanted during long stretches of a 29-17 victory over the Steelers on Thursday night, nevermore so than early in the fourth quarter when the Browns put together an 11-play 80-yard drive that ended with Chubb's 1-yard fourth-down dive that gave Cleveland a two-score lead. Ten of those plays came on the ground, eight of them handoffs to Chubb, who finished with 113 of the 171 yards rushing the Browns piled up on the ground against a defense that offered little pushback without injured All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt.