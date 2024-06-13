Tom Brady puts infamous debate to rest in epic speech

The Tom Brady and Bill Belichick debate over who deserves more credit for the New England Patriots’ success has raged on ever since Brady announced he was joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2020.

But that all came to an end during Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Wednesday night with the former quarterback and coach reuniting onstage together at Gillette Stadium.

“Thank you for your tireless commitment to pushing me to be my very best. It wasn’t me. It wasn’t you. It was us,” said Brady. “Let me make this crystal clear, there is no coach in the world I would rather play for.”

It’s hard to argue with the success that both Belichick and Brady had in New England. Six Super Bowls, 17 divisional championships and nine conference championships were just some of the many things the pair accomplished together.

They will forever be immortalized in Patriots lore.

It was a powerful moment to see Brady give his former coach his due with both headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at some point.

Belichick and Brady will forever have an insurmountable legacy with the Patriots organization. To most rational Patriots fans, they benefited from each other’s skill sets and football knowledge.

Hopefully, Wednesday’s statement can finally put an end to the debate.

