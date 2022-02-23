Tom Brady will produce, act in a film starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field

For his first act of retirement (if he’s really retired), Tom Brady will be working with a quartet of retirees.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, Brady will produce and act in 80 For Brady. The film, starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field, is based on four best friends who made a road trip to see Brady and the Patriots play in Super Bowl LI, in early 2017.

Brady presumably will play himself. Also presumably, this movie will include no scenes similar to the last time he played him in a movie.

Production will begin this spring. Which means that if Brady wants to end his retirement by returning to football in the fall, he’ll be able to do so. I still think he’ll be playing for the 49ers.

