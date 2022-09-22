Tom Brady previews Week 3 matchup vs. Packers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady previews Week 3 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Carolina Panthers are looking for their first takeaway - along with their first win - and history suggests New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston could help them solve both problems on Sunday. Winston has struggled mightily throughout his career versus the Panthers. While the majority of his struggles came as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Winston didn't fare any better wearing a Saints jersey last season as he was limited to 111 yards passing, intercepted twice and sacked four times in a lopsided 26-7 loss at Carolina.
Through two games, only three Panthers WRs (DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson and Shi Smith) have recorded a target. Ben McAdoo said he wants to change that.
The Eagles got Quez Watkins back at practice Thursday ahead of their matchup with the Commanders. By Dave Zangaro
Here are six matchups to watch for the Philadelphia Eagles when they're on defense against the Washington Commanders' offense in Week 3
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s journey back to the team’s lineup took another step forward on Thursday. Reporters at the team’s practice session shared photos of Prescott on the field and doing some drills with other quarterbacks. Prescott did not take any snaps or handle a football, but he was seen gripping and throwing a training [more]
Given that the Bills defeated the Titans 41-7 on Monday, you’d be forgiven if you didn’t realize Buffalo’s offense was missing one of its key weapons. But receiver Gabe Davis suffered an ankle injury late in the practice week and did not play in the victory over Tennessee. He’ll be back on the field for the [more]
They are general ideas, but also ideas the Packers have struggled to accomplish in recent trips to Tampa Bay.
The nicest thing Jalen Hurts could say about his time with Carson Wentz doesn't speak well about Wentz.
Ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens matchup, Lamar Jackson shared a funny memory of his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 3 game on Thursday, September 22
‘Not just good looking, I can throw it baby’
Six recievers were taken ahead of St. Brown in the 2021 draft,.
Former Patriots star Vince Wilfork recently paid a visit to old friend Bill Belichick -- who wasn't quite prepared to see how much weight Wilfork had lost since his playing days.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 3. Tom Brady and the Bucs will beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
Tom Brady played the Green Bay Packers seven times during his future Hall of Fame career. Here's a breakdown of each.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 3's top tight ends, kickers and defenses. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)
The Beacon Journal Browns coverage team offers opinions on how Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will turn out
Week 4 college football expert picks and predictions highlighted by Florida at Tennessee, Wisconsin at Ohio State, and Arkansas at Texas A&M
The Cowboys expect Dak Prescott back sooner than later, but for now, the Cowboys have only two healthy quarterbacks. Cooper Rush is on the 53-player roster and Will Grier on the practice squad. Three quarterbacks were among the seven players the Cowboys worked out Tuesday. Case Cookus, J’Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett were at The [more]