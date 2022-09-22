Tom Brady previews Week 3 matchup vs. Packers

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Carolina Panthers are looking for their first takeaway - along with their first win - and history suggests New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston could help them solve both problems on Sunday. Winston has struggled mightily throughout his career versus the Panthers. While the majority of his struggles came as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Winston didn't fare any better wearing a Saints jersey last season as he was limited to 111 yards passing, intercepted twice and sacked four times in a lopsided 26-7 loss at Carolina.