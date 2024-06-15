Tom Brady will present the UFL Championship MVP trophy

In what could be a precursor to the first Super Bowl he works for Fox, the man who has received a trophy or two in his time will be handing one out.

Yes, Fox is putting Tom Brady to work for his $37.5 million per year. Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, Brady will award the UFL Championship MVP trophy on Sunday night.

The game between the San Antonio Brahmas and the Birmingham Stallions will be played in St. Louis and televised by Fox. Brady won the Super Bowl MVP trophy five times in his career.

Frankly, Brady should be calling the game. It would be great practice for him, and it would likely add significantly to the Fox audience.

And to those who would say calling a UFL game is beneath Brady, so is handing out the UFL Championship MVP trophy.

Meanwhile, how will Brady be received in St. Louis? On one hand, they currently hate the Rams. On the other hand, Brady is identifiable with the still-lingering belief that there was some sort of chicanery in connection with New England's win over the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. Several years later, the Boston Herald reported that the Patriots recorded the Rams' final walk-through practice before the game. The Herald later retracted the claim.

That hasn't stopped former Rams like Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk from suggesting that something might have been amiss. And Brady has played only one game in St. Louis since the Patriots first were embroiled in a cheating scandal. Twelve years ago, the Patriots obliterated the Rams, 45-7, in the same building where the Brahmas and Stallions will play.

Of course, there's a chance that the UFL Championship game — which won't feature the hometown Battlehawks — will draw roughly as many St. Louis residents as whoever was left in the stands at the end of that 2012 blowout.