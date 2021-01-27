Tom Brady was prepared to wear No. 7 for the Buccaneers

When Tom Brady agreed to join the Buccaneers, there was a problem: His number of choice was taken, by receiver Chris Godwin. Brady didn’t plan to push it.

Bucs G.M. Jason Licht told Peter King earlier this week that Brady planned to take another number, if Godwin wanted to keep No. 12.

Brady, per Licht, would have worn No. 7. For one very simple reason: Brady is trying to win his seventh Super Bowl.

Obviously, Godwin willingly surrendered No. 12, taking No. 14 instead.

Now, Brady is prepared to play in his 10th Super Bowl, and he’ll get a chance to win No. 7 in only eleven days.

