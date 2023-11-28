Tom Brady preaches coaching continuity (while still not commenting on the firing of Josh McDaniels)

After the Raiders fired coach Josh McDaniels, Tom Brady had nothing to say about it — despite his status as a potential co-owner of the team and his relationship with McDaniels from their mutual time in New England.

After the Panthers fired coach Frank Reich, Tommy was talking a blue streak now, Jack.

On the latest episode of Let's Go! on SiriusXM, Brady addressed the impact of making an in-season coaching change, within the context of the Carolina vacancy.

"I think the important part about firing and hiring and all this is continuity is the key to the NFL, and business," Brady said. "The more you have continuity, the more you can build on things over the course of years. If you look at football in particular, it's hard to cover the amount of situations that come up every week, in a game, start of game, end of quarters, how do you use your timeouts, end of halftime, critical third-down situations, critical red area plays, situational football. All these things need to be built up, these reps in practice, talked about in meetings time and time and time again. It's like trying to learn a language. … What if every year you had to switch the language? . . . It's really hard to build up any of that consistency and continuity.”

So, Tom, did you tell Mark Davis that before he fired Josh? Did he ask? Did you agree with the move? Did you disagree?

Brady's answer to the question about the Panthers only emphasizes the failure to ask him about the situation in Las Vegas, given his clear connection to both sides of the equation.

And here's the broader point. If he's going to be someone who discusses the news in a podcast and who makes the news as a potential owner of the Raiders, he can't just ignore issues involving the Raiders.

Well, he can. Because he is. But he shouldn't be exempt from criticism for talking only about issues that involve the other 31 teams.