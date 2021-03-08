Tom Brady praises UCLA softball star Maya Brady as 'by far' the most dominant athlete in their family after niece hits home run

Maya Brady (left) and her uncle, Tom Brady. AP Photo/John McCoy/Jason Behnken/AP Images

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history, but not the best athlete in his own family.

The 7-time Super Bowl champ said his niece, Maya, is "by far" the most dominant Brady.

Brady's comment came after the softball star blasted a home run for the UCLA Bruins on Sunday.

Tom Brady may be a seven-time Super Bowl champion and arguably the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL, but according to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, he isn't even the best athlete in his own family.

This year's Super Bowl MVP tweeted that his niece, Maya Brady, is "the most dominant athlete in the Brady family...by far!" after the college softball star crushed a home run for her UCLA Bruins Sunday afternoon.

Maya - the daughter of Tom's older sister, Maureen - is a redshirt sophomore and nothing short of a star in her own right. In 2020, the 5-foot-10 centerfielder earned Softball America Freshman Player of the Year honors after hitting a team-leading seven home runs and 28 RBIs in her first season with the Bruins. With a .356 batting average and a .699 slugging percentage to boot, there's little doubt that Maya is destined for greatness as her UCLA career continues.

Tom has pointed out his niece's athletic prowess before. When he was still playing for the New England Patriots in 2019, Brady told the Boston Globe that "Maya is already the most athletic person of the family." But the respect and appreciation go both ways; Maya named her uncle as one of her favorite athletes on her official Bruins athlete profile page, and she has been present for many of the biggest moments of his esteemed football career.

Maya Brady and Tom Brady embrace after Super Bowl XXXVIII (left) and Super Bowl XLIX (right). Michael Seamans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images/AP Photo/David Goldman

The uncle-niece duo packs plenty of star power themselves, but that's not where the family's athletic lineage stops. Maya's mom, Maureen, was an All-American softball pitcher at Fresno State. And her uncle - Tom's brother-in-law - is none other than Kevin Youkilis, a three-time MLB All-Star and two-time World Series champion who primarily played for the Boston Red Sox.

Even still, Tom is sticking with Maya as the GOAT of their uber-athletic family. And though Maya has a long sophomore season ahead of her still, if it's anything like her first season in blue and gold, Uncle Tom will have plenty more justification for his bold claim.

