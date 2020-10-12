Tom Brady praises Lakers' LeBron James for fourth NBA title with amazing meme

Tom Brady praises LeBron James for fourth NBA title with amazing meme originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady couldn't have picked a more perfect meme to praise Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James for winning his fourth NBA championship.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback appeared to make a mental mistake late in his team's Week 5 loss to the Chicago Bears last Thursday. It looked like he forgot which down it was on the Bucs' final offensive play of the game. Brady put four fingers up signaling he thought fourth down was coming up when it had actually just happened.

Brady turned the embarrassing situation into a pretty funny meme on Monday afternoon to congratulate James on winning another title.

Check out Brady's tweet in the post below:

Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship. Not bad for a washed up old guy! pic.twitter.com/mm0fylMbS7 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 12, 2020

Well played, Brady.

James and the Lakers beat the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals on Sunday night to clinch Los Angeles' first championship since 2010 and 17th title overall. In addition to having four championships, James also is a four-time NBA Finals MVP winner. Brady has the same number of Super Bowl MVP awards.

Brady and James are two of the best athletes in history and each has a strong case to be considered the best player ever in their respective sports. Both of these legends have enjoyed tremendous success late in their careers, and neither player shows any signs of wanting to step away from the sport they love anytime soon.