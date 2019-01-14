Tom Brady praises Julian Edelman as one Patriots' toughest players ever originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Playoff football is where Julian Edelman shines brightest, and Sunday's AFC Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Chargers was no exception.

The New England Patriots wide receiver caught nine passes for a team-leading 151 yards, many of which went for first downs to extend drives. Edelman displayed an impressive amount of toughness by taking several huge hits and fighting off contact to gain lots of yards after the catch. It was the type of rugged performance Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has come to expect from one of his most trusted targets in the passing game.

"Nothing surprises me with Jules," Brady said Monday on WEEI's "Mut & Callahan." "He's as mentally and physically tough as anyone who has played for the Patriots."

Brady also added: "I think (Sunday) was one of the best games he's ever played, at the biggest moment. That's when Julian is at his best - in the biggest moments."

Edelman also achieved some impressive postseason milestones Sunday. He climbed up to seventh place on the NFL's all-time playoff receiving yards list, and he's now second on the career postseason receptions list (trailing only Jerry Rice).

The 32-year-old receiver has tallied 100 or more receiving yards in four of his last six playoff games dating back to the 2015 season. The 151 receiving yards he racked up Sunday were a single-game playoff career high.

The Patriots will need Edelman to give another excellent performance in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Edelman's ability to make tough catches that keep drives alive will be key as New England attempts to keep Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his high-powered offense off the field for as long as possible.

