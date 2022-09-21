Tom Brady is practicing today.

That wouldn’t be newsworthy except for the report on Sunday that Brady would take every Wednesday off this season, a report that Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles confirmed on Monday.

The plan had been for Brady to come to the practice facility and attend team meetings, but to give his body a rest rather than work on the practice field. Brady apparently had a change of mind today and wanted to get out there with his teammates, so he’s on the practice field.

Brady may have wanted to get more work in with the younger receivers who will have to get a bigger share of the targets after No. 1 receiver Mike Evans was suspended for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Tom Brady is practicing on Wednesday after all originally appeared on Pro Football Talk