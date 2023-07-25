Tom Brady practice-worn shorts from rookie season up for auction

The bidding has begun for the earliest known Tom Brady NFL-worn relic.

The Lelands Summer Classic Auction is featuring a pair of practice-worn Brady shorts from the 2000 New England Patriots season, his rookie year.

The blue shorts with red trim and an embroidered Adidas logo on the right thigh next to the number 12 in white. According to Getty Images, this style dates to May of 2000 (the Patriots wore a different style the following season), just one month after he was drafted.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The shorts stand as one of the few team-used items you can find from the GOAT’s early years in the league.

The bid started at $1,000 but has ballooned since then. The auction closes in 12 days.

Other noteworthy items in the auction include a Pele rookie card, Baby Ruth’s Yankees sale documents and a Hank Aaron 1954 MLB debut ticket stub.

For more information about the auction, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW