Tom Brady on potential Gronk return: I don’t lobby for those things

While debuting in his new role as a studio analyst last Thursday night, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski broached the subject of a return to the playing field.

Gronkowski said he would have to be “feeling it big-time” in order to reverse course, but that he’ll always keep the door open to playing again. As we’ve discussed in these parts before, there’s a thought that a plea from Tom Brady to return would nudge Gronkowski back into uniform.

The subject of a Gronkowski return came up during Brady’s weekly appearance on WEEI Monday and the quarterback said he won’t be making any public pitch to get the tight end back into the offense.

“Look, I love that guy. I am so happy that he’s enjoying his time. I am happy that he’s enjoying his life.” Brady said. “He seems to really be doing a lot of great things. He knows how I feel about him. I want what is best for him. He’s the only person that can make those decisions. I don’t lobby for those things. I have a great relationship with him. He has given actually a hell of a lot to our team already over the course of a long period of time, and I think people should be very appreciative for what he’s brought to the team and what he’s brought to the region. I think he’s a very special guy. He’s just in a different phase of his life.”

The deeper we get into the season, the likelier it is that Gronkowski will remain in that phase of his life while the Patriots try to return to the Super Bowl without his assistance.