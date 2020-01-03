Tom Brady on potential final home game at Gillette Stadium: 'I’m not much for nostalgia'

Tom Brady is playing what could be his last home game at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night.

The No. 3 seed New England Patriots are taking on the Tennesse Titans and odds are that the Patriots won't return to Gillette Stadium, win or lose. The Patriots would only come back if they made it to the AFC Championship game and faced the winner of the Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills game.

Needless to say, that doesn't look likely given how well the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs have played in recent weeks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

So, because of that and his impending free agency, Brady is staring down what could be his final game at Gillette Stadium as part of the home team. But when asked about that possibility at a Thursday press conference, he downplayed the notion and said he was focused on the game.

"I'm not much for nostalgia," Brady said. "I'm just pretty focused on what I need to do. This week has felt pretty much like every other week for the last 20 years. So, just trying to focus on what I need to do and this is a team that gives you a lot of challenges, and [we] just have to go out there and try to play really well.

"They're going to force us to really be tied together. When we're not and when we haven't been this year, it hasn't looked very good, and when we have been tied together, it looks pretty good."

Story continues

Much has been made of the 42-year-old's future this season, as Brady will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his storied 20-year career. The Patriots can't use the franchise tag on him so he will be able to choose his next team. That could end up being with the Patriots, but it's also possible that he could go elsewhere.

Nothing will be known about Brady's future until the offseason. And it seems that Brady has the right mindset here and won't be distracted ahead of the team's first Wild Card game since 2009.

Click here to subscribe to the Tom E. Curran Patriots Talk Podcast

Tom Brady on potential final home game at Gillette Stadium: 'Im not much for nostalgia' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston