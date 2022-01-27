Tom Brady posts to Twitter to celebrate Ben Roethlisberger’s career

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady showed love for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who officially retired on Thursday after an 18-year career.

Brady and Roethlisberger squared off many times, with the Patriots going 7-4 against the Steelers during the years the two quarterbacks played each other in the AFC. They didn’t match up during Brady’s tenure in Tampa.

“Ben defied the TB12 Method in favor of the ‘Throw Some Ice On It’ method his whole career, and ended up an all-time-great with 6 Pro-Bowls and 2 Super Bowls,” Brady wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “There’s more than one way to bake a cake!”

Ben defied the TB12 Method in favor of the “Throw Some Ice On It” method his whole career, and ended up an all-time-great with 6 Pro-Bowls and 2 Super Bowls. There’s more than one way to bake a cake! https://t.co/ue36KXTHnk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 27, 2022

The question remains as to whether Brady will be back.

List