Tom Brady posts stirring video as Buccaneers get ready for clash with Patriots
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football in the most anticipated regular-season game in many years.
The homecoming of the GOAT has been hyped in every way imaginable.
And then on Saturday, the Buccaneers’ quarterback weighed in on social media with a video of his own.
Stirring stuff.
Now let’s play the game!
Homecoming pic.twitter.com/LvRmhDrWsT
