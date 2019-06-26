Tom Brady posts selfie with longtime rival Peyton Manning: 'We were friends this whole time'

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning may have been bitter rivals on the gridiron, but off of it, they're just a couple of buddies taking selfies.

Manning, drafted in 1998 by the Indianapolis Colts, and Brady, drafted in 2000 by the New England Patriots, have been constantly compared and often found themselves fighting it out on the biggest of stages. From 2001 to 2015, the two quarterbacks played each other a total of 17 times before Manning announced his retirement in 2016.

The two faced off in high-stakes games so often, in fact, that their rivalry has its own Wikipedia page.

Brady and Manning's friendship had been documented previously, but the Patriots quarterback decided to put any and all rumors of bad blood to rest on Wednesday with a post on Instagram:





We're glad to see the two well-dressed NFL legends palling around in the sun, as long as Manning doesn't sneak any thoughts of retirement into the soon-to-be-42-year-old Brady's head.

