Tom Brady posts pump-up video celebrating his Patriots tenure

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made sure to honor his tenure with the New England Patriots during a pump-up video on Twitter on Sunday morning. He, of course, celebrated his time with the Buccaneers, but ahead of his return to Gillette Stadium against the Patriots, Brady made sure to give some love to New England.

Brady tends to post a pre-game hype video, and this one was particularly in-theme with, as he put it, his “homecoming” to Foxborough where he spent 20 years of his NFL career. His return to Gillette Stadium is among the most interesting storylines of the season in 2021.

The Patriots and Buccaneers kick off at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

