Tom Brady posts a picture holding his 2000 NFL Draft card on Instagram

Every year we talk about NFL Draft day steals, and how teams like the Patriots consistently find value with their late-round picks.

It's safe to say Tom Brady was a steal, but that word doesn't seem to do him justic, does it? It might be more appropriate to call the Brady pick a heist or grand larceny, because drafting the greatest quarterback of all time at No. 199 is just criminal.

Brady reminded us all what an all-time decision the Patriots made by drafting him when he posted a picture of his selection card from the 2000 NFL Draft. The card that would change the landscape of the league for almost two decades.

Of course, it wasn't just the Patriots who proved everyone wrong with their pick. Brady worked to become the most methodical and clutch quarterbacks we've ever seen, so there's plenty of credit to go around for the six Super Bowl rings he dons on his fingers.

Brady isn't done either after signing an extension with the Patriots Sunday to play past his age-42 season. While that might not mean Brady will finish his career in New England, he'll continue to play his way into uncharted territories of NFL history.

